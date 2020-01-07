It looks like Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is going to be getting a little cheesy.
Borgata’s Longbar will host an event called Mac and Cheese as part of Savor Borgata at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Though the title seems self explanatory, this event is actually NOT simply a collection of various types of macaroni and cheese. In this case the “Mac” refers to Macallan Single Malt Highland Scotch, a spirit with which Chef Brian Perry will create cocktails to pair with a variety of cheese-based dishes. And yes, one of them is indeed mac & cheese.
Guests will enjoy Scottish Mac & Cheese (Reblochon, braised short rib and lamb, Beechwood Cheddar, savory pastry), paired with a Smoked Rose (Macallan 12, rosemary syrup, green chartreuse). The second course is Fondue (Gruyere, chilis, king crab, oyster, grilled octopus and caviar), paired with Blood & Sand (Macallan 12, cherry brandy, sweet vermouth and freshly squeezed orange juice). For dessert, there is a S’more (spicy dark chocolate, goat cheese marshmallow, cinnamon tart and savory sprinkles), paired with the Moon Watcher (Macallan 12, Madeira, pimento dram, banana liquor, spiced cranberry bitters).
The price of this event is $49. Tickets can be purchased at TheBorgata.com. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City.
— Ryan Loughlin