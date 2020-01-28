Sample tasty bowls of soup from multiple local restaurants during Atlantic Christian School’s annual Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off benefit Saturday, Feb. 1.
Taste more than 20 soups and maybe get some ideas for your big Super Bowl party during the event, taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school’s location in Egg Harbor Township.
In addition to bowls of hot goodness, the event includes a student talent show and silent auction. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 ages 6 to 10. Beverage, bread, and dessert are included in the ticket price.
Proceeds benefit the school and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Bring a can of soup for donating to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The school is located at 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. Call 609-653-1199 or go to ACSEHT.org.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie