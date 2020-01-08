On Thursday, Jan. 9 in celebration of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Dunkin Donuts at Bally’s Atlantic City and Starbucks at Harrah’s Resort will offer complimentary coffee and donuts to local police, as well first responders
Caesars’ HEROs – the company’s employee-based volunteers – will celebrate the community’s local heroes as part of the city’s fourth annual HERO Appreciation Day.
Customers who purchase a Carmel Delight or Thin Mint beverage at Dunkin Donuts on Thursday will be donating $1 from their purchase to benefit the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
All local and state law enforcement, fire and rescue workers are encouraged to come out and show their I.D. badge for complimentary coffee drink and donut of their choice at Dunkin Donuts and a tall coffee and signature cookie at Starbucks at Harrah’s Resort.