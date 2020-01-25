On Saturday, Jan. 25, the fourth installment of A.C. Weekly's annual Wing Wars event was once again a huge success, as 21 restaurants battled it out at Golden Nugget Atlantic City to see who had the top bird in town. A variety of awards were handed out, with Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City taking home top honors from the judges for the second year in a row. Here is the full list of winners:

Judges Choice

1st Place: Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City

2nd Place: Bills Bar & Burger at Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Michael Patrick's at Golden Nugget Atlantic City (TIE)

3rd Place: Guy Fieri's Bar-B-Que at Bally's Atlantic City

People's Choice

Wings:

1st Place: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

2nd Place: Michael Patrick's Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

3rd Place: The Blind Rhino

Dipping sauce:

1st Place: Michael Patrick's Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

2nd Place: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

3rd Place: Tacocat

Fat Boy Munch Club Awards

Fattest Imagination Award: Kuro at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Fattest Presentation: Manco & Manco's Pizza

The "I Can't Feel My Face" Award: Essl's Dugout

The XXL Heavenly Combo: Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort

