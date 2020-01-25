On Saturday, Jan. 25, the fourth installment of A.C. Weekly's annual Wing Wars event was once again a huge success, as 21 restaurants battled it out at Golden Nugget Atlantic City to see who had the top bird in town. A variety of awards were handed out, with Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City taking home top honors from the judges for the second year in a row. Here is the full list of winners:
Judges Choice
1st Place: Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City
2nd Place: Bills Bar & Burger at Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Michael Patrick's at Golden Nugget Atlantic City (TIE)
3rd Place: Guy Fieri's Bar-B-Que at Bally's Atlantic City
People's Choice
Wings:
1st Place: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
2nd Place: Michael Patrick's Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
3rd Place: The Blind Rhino
Dipping sauce:
1st Place: Michael Patrick's Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
2nd Place: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
3rd Place: Tacocat
Fat Boy Munch Club Awards
Fattest Imagination Award: Kuro at Hard Rock Atlantic City
Fattest Presentation: Manco & Manco's Pizza
The "I Can't Feel My Face" Award: Essl's Dugout
The XXL Heavenly Combo: Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort