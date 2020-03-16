To be honest, Hooters is not really the kind of place you have to search for reasons to go to. After all it’s known for good times, great chicken wings and gorgeous servers. And now they’re even serving breakfast. But in case there are a few of you out there who have not yet had a chance to stop in to the local Hooters location at Tropicana Atlantic City, we will give you five good reasons to do just that.
1. The new breakfast menu. For years Hooters has been a great place to grab some lunch, dinner or to hit up for happy hour, but recently they have given guests an excuse to pop in just after the sun comes up – they are now offering a full breakfast menu. And that doesn’t just mean a side of eggs with your buffalo wings either. The menu features everything from pancakes and French toast to egg dishes, sides and combo platters, but by far the most exciting and unusual options here are the breakfast sandwiches. Options on this menu subsection include a philly egg and cheese; a burger topped with cheese and a sunny side up egg; as well as multiple breakfast sandwiches that come served on sub rolls. The breakfast menu is served from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
2. The staff. We’re not generally ones to speculate, but something about the name “Hooters” seems like it might have a double meaning. Whether it does or not is up for debate, but what is not up for debate is that they staff their Atlantic City location with some lovely and attractive ladies who can be found roaming the restaurant in their trademark orange shorts and white tank tops. Their look may be distracting to some and may even cause you to tip a bit more generously than normal, but that’s all part of the fun.
3. The wings. Buffalo wings may have gotten their start at The Anchor Bar in Buffalo NY, but there is no place on earth more famous for their wings than Hooters. Spicy, saucy and available in five styles, you can opt for their original breaded wings, or go with naked (non-breaded), boneless, smoked or Daytona varieties. Of course whichever kind you get, be sure to dunk them thoroughly in bleu cheese (sorry folks, ranch is for salads).
4.The fun. Restaurants offer a variety of experiences. Setting the tone for everything from the fanciest of romantic evenings to the simplest fast food lunches, it’s always nice to sit down and enjoy a meal with good company. At Hooters, the vibe is as relaxed as possible, making for a perfect spot to have a few beers and laugh a little louder with your best buddies than you might normally think was acceptable. This is an easy spot to forget the stresses of your day-to-day hassles and kick back for a bit.
5. The location. Now we can’t vouch for all Hooters locations, but the one in Atlantic City is truly something special. Situated just off the casino floor inside Tropicana, it offers the perfect opportunity to grab a bite between hands of blackjack or pulls of the slot machine. And its proximity to the boardwalk means you can pop in and be on your way in no time.