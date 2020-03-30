I don't know about you, but being relegated to imbibing in the comfort of our homes is good news and bad news. Not having to drive home is a blessing, but not having people around to enjoy the libation with is depressing. Gathering with friends is not recommended at this time, so maybe some "virtual socializing" would be appropriate. Skype, Zoom and other apps make it possible to enjoy some camaraderie while keeping the quarantine.
That being said, let me cover some of the hours and restrictions we are suffering with at bars and breweries: First, product is for takeout only. You can buy bottles, cans, crowlers and new growlers. Most spots will not fill a growler you bring from home. Second, there will be no tastes poured, so know what you want. Next, check with your destination before you leave to check on availability. Many are updating on their Facebook pages as well as taking phone and online orders so that your purchases will be ready for pickup upon confirmation. Credit cards are the preferred means of payment. The majority will not accept cash.
Delivery was at first permitted, but the governor rescinded the order and is still reviewing it at this time.
Of course, this could change at any time as the prevalence of the virus wanes. I'm sure that this will last at least until the end of April. Stay updated.
Remember that the breweries, as well as other businesses, depend on your support to survive. Just because the government tells them they have to close does not stop their bills from coming in. Gift cards are a good way of showing your locals you care. Many are offering discounts or upgrades when purchasing them, and they cannot legally expire.
There are also businesses that can fulfill your beer requests. Liquor stores may still deliver to your home, and several venues are filling growlers for curbside pickup. Passion Vines in Somers Point has 15 taps of great beer and will fill new growlers as well as supply all your favorite libations for pickup or delivery. Their Egg Harbor Township location does not have growler capabilities. Call ahead for times and availability. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City is open for growler fills from their 40 taps of amazing beers and food for curbside pickup. Order by phone and stop by to pick up upon confirmation
Our locals are doing all they can to comply with the governor's order and are opening limited hours for your convenience and safety. Ordering ahead reduces your time at the facility, so consider that.
Here is a list of locals and their hours as posted at press time:
Atlantic County:
Garden State Beer Company: 3 to 8 p.m. daily, growler fills and bottles
Chimney Rustic Ales: Noon to 8 p.m. daily for pickup only
Three 3's: Noon to 5 p.m. with online ordering and curbside pickup
Vinyl Brewing: 3 to7 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays, 1 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Online and phone ordering as well as walk-in, growlers and crowlers
Hidden Sands Brewing Company: not open
Tuckahoe Brewing Company: Noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, phone orders and curbside pickup only; prepackaged growlers and cans
Somers Point Brewing: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Phone orders for pickup outside the brewery. Check online for available products.
Cape May County:
Ludlam Island Brewery: Noon to 7 p.m. daily; takeout and delivery (if available)
Slack Tide Brewing: 4 to 7 p.m.; takeout, online and phone ordering
7 Mile Brewery: 2 to 7 p.m.; takeout and online ordering for curbside pickup
COHO Brewing Co.: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; takeout and phone orders
Gusto Brewing Company: 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; takeout and online ordering for curbside pickup
Cape May Brewing Co.: Noon to 7 p.m. daily; takeout and curbside pickup with online and phone order, delivery (if still available)
MudHen Brewing: Noon to 7 p.m. daily; beer pickup only, growlers, crowlers and cans
Bucket Brigade Brewery: 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for takeout and online curbside pickup of crowlers and new growlers only.
Cold Spring Brewery: not open
Ocean County:
Pinelands Brewing: Noon to 7 p.m. daily; takeout cans and growlers
ManaFirkin Brewing Company: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays; noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; takeout and phone orders for curbside pickup, crowlers, growlers and bottles
Backward Flag Brewing: 1 to 8 p.m. daily; cans only, no cash, phone orders, delivery (if available)
Oyster Creek Brewing: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays; noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; crowlers or prefilled growlers. Phone or text for curbside or delivery (if available)
Ship Bottom Brewery: noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays; cans and crowlers for curbside delivery or delivery (if available)
Be safe and considerate of others.
Cheers!