Wing Wars IV is just around the corner — 1-4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 25. at Golden Nugget Atlantic City to be exact — and it has just been announced that this year some new hot sauces will be in play.
The folks at Hank Sauce have paired with AC Weekly to distribute a special edition WWIV Sauce to those who purchase VIP passes to the event. VIPs will also receive early entry to the event, allowing them to begin enjoying wings at noon instead of 1 p.m. This marks the first time Hank Sauce has made an appearance at the popular event, and they will have a booth set up selling various sauces and merch. Folks looking to purchase VIP passes to Wing Wars IV may do so by clicking the link below or going to ACWeekly.com/Wingwars.
The second hot sauce making its debut at Wing Wars IV will only be tasted by a select few, as it will be the outrageously spicy sauce used only for the Wing Wars Hot Wing Eating Contest. The Hot Wing Eating Contest makes its debut this year at Wing Wars IV and is set for 1:30 p.m. The sauce that each contestant will have to endure comes to us courtesy of Chef Mike Karakatanis of the popular Atlantic City bar Ducktown Tavern. Ducktown Tavern held its own wing eating contest a few years back and rumor has it the sauce was so hot that they nearly had to call the fire department to hose down the contestants tongues after a few bites. In other words, it's hot stuff.
"Chef Mike's sauce is going to be even hotter than the last one he made," says John Exdaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern. When describing the sauce, Exdaktilos pulls no punches. "It's flavorful ... but unbearable."
Think you can handle the heat? Wanna compete? Send an email to Rloughlin@pressofac.com for details on entering the contest.