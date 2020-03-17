Due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, we at Atlantic City Weekly have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Mexican Madness event that was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at Golden Nugget. We are beyond disappointed as we were all looking forward to bringing this exciting new event to the masses, but the health and safety of our attendees is our No. 1 priority, and we cannot jeopardize that in any way. Anyone who has purchased tickets will receive a full refund through Eventbrite.
And while we are disappointed about this unfortunate cancellation, we bring this message to you with a bit of a silver lining. While Mexican Madness will not take place this year, we hope to put together another fantastic food related event at Golden Nugget this summer. No date has been set yet, keep checking AtlanticCityWeekly.com for an offical annoucement. For now please stay safe and healthy.
— The Atlantic City Weekly Crew