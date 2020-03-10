If you haven’t taken advantage yet of Atlantic City Restaurant Week’s appetizing menus at amazing prices, you still have time.
Restaurant Week is scheduled to end tomorrow, Friday, March 13, so get your friends together quickly and decide on a place to eat before it’s too late.
Wrap up the culinary celebration at Amada at Ocean Casino Resort with Food Network’s Iron Chef Jose Garces. Chef Garces will present the inspiration behind the restaurant’s Spanish cuisine from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 13. Reservations are required. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com/Venues/Amada.
All participating restaurants have multi-course menus available for the fixed price of $15.20 for lunch, $35.20 for dinner. For more information on Restaurant Week, go to ACRestaurant Week.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie