If you didn’t get the chance to enjoy as many restaurants as you wanted this past week during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, here’s some great news — Forty-one of the participating restaurants are extending their special value-priced menus. Sponsored by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), the 12th annual Atlantic City Restaurant Week, March 8-13, 2020, featured more than 80 of the area’s fine dining restaurants offering value-priced three-course lunches at $15.20 per person and three-course dinners at $35.20 (tax, gratuity and beverage extra).
Although Atlantic City Restaurant Week is officially over on Friday, March 13, the following restaurants are extending their Restaurant Week menu and pricing:
Amada – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 20
American Cut – Dinner only, March 17, 18, 19, 20
Angeline by Michael Symon Dinner only, March 15, 18, 19, 20
Assaggio! - Dinner only, March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Back Bay Ale House - Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Bourre’ – Lunch: March 17, 18, 19, 20; Dinner: March 15, 17, 18, 19, 20
Breadsticks Café & Grill - Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Capriccio – Dinner only, March 19, 20
Chart House – Dinner only, March 15, 17, 18, 19, 20
Council Oak Fish, Steak & Seafood – Dinner only, March 18, 19, 20
Dolce Mare – Dinner only, March 15, 19, 20
East Wind – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Girasole –Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Grotto – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 20
Harry’s Oyster Bar – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Il Mulino Trattoria – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Izakaya – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 19, 20
Johnny’s Café & Lounge – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Kuro – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 20
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine – Lunch: March 15, 20; Dinner: March 15, 16, 19, 20
Metropolitan – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Noodles of the World - Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 Palm – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Phillip’s Seafood – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Red Room Café – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Rhythm & Spirits – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Setaara Afghan French Cuisine - Dinner only, March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Souzai Sushi and Sake – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
The Iron Room – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
The Twenties Bistro – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Valentina’s Trattoria – Lunch: March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20; Dinner: March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Vic & Anthony’s – Dinner only, March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Villain & Saint – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 19, 20
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar – Lunch: March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20; Dinner: March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Wolfgang Puck – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Yogi’s All American Riverview Grill & Bar – Dinner only, March 15, 17, 18, 19, 20
Youyu – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Go to ACRestaurantWeek.com to view the restaurants and their menus.