Wolfgang Puck American Grille in Borgata

Wolfgang Puck American Grille at Borgata is one of many restaurants that are extending their Atlantic City Restaurant Week promotion.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

If you didn’t get the chance to enjoy as many restaurants as you wanted this past week during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, here’s some great news — Forty-one of the participating restaurants are extending their special value-priced menus. Sponsored by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), the 12th annual Atlantic City Restaurant Week, March 8-13, 2020, featured more than 80 of the area’s fine dining restaurants offering value-priced three-course lunches at $15.20 per person and three-course dinners at $35.20 (tax, gratuity and beverage extra).

Although Atlantic City Restaurant Week is officially over on Friday, March 13, the following restaurants are extending their Restaurant Week menu and pricing:

Amada – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 20

American Cut – Dinner only, March 17, 18, 19, 20

Angeline by Michael Symon Dinner only, March 15, 18, 19, 20

Assaggio! - Dinner only, March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Back Bay Ale House - Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Bourre’ – Lunch: March 17, 18, 19, 20; Dinner: March 15, 17, 18, 19, 20

Breadsticks Café & Grill - Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Capriccio – Dinner only, March 19, 20

Chart House – Dinner only, March 15, 17, 18, 19, 20

Council Oak Fish, Steak & Seafood – Dinner only, March 18, 19, 20

Dolce Mare – Dinner only, March 15, 19, 20

East Wind – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Girasole –Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Grotto – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 20

Harry’s Oyster Bar – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Il Mulino Trattoria – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Izakaya – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 19, 20

Johnny’s Café & Lounge – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Kuro – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 20

Lillie’s Asian Cuisine – Lunch: March 15, 20; Dinner: March 15, 16, 19, 20

Metropolitan – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Noodles of the World - Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 Palm – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Phillip’s Seafood – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Red Room Café – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Rhythm & Spirits – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Setaara Afghan French Cuisine - Dinner only, March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Souzai Sushi and Sake – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

The Iron Room – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

The Twenties Bistro – Lunch and Dinner, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Valentina’s Trattoria – Lunch: March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20; Dinner: March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Vic & Anthony’s – Dinner only, March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Villain & Saint – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 19, 20

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar – Lunch: March 16, 17, 18, 19, 20; Dinner: March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Wolfgang Puck – Dinner only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Yogi’s All American Riverview Grill & Bar – Dinner only, March 15, 17, 18, 19, 20

Youyu – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi – Lunch only, March 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Go to ACRestaurantWeek.com to view the restaurants and their menus.