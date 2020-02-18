With the winter in full swing, a trip around the world to sample fine wines may sound like a dream. Of course to actually do that would be very time consuming, not to mention expensive. But fear not, as you can enjoy them all right here together as Tropicana Atlantic City will host the Wines From Around the World Wine Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
“It’s that time of year, when everyone wants to get out of winter hibernation, so we wanted to create a fun way for people to spend the day,” says Patrick Sterr, executive director of fine dining at Tropicana. With more than 100 wines from all over the world, 25 artisan craft vendors, live music and a thoughtfully cultivated food court, Wines from Around the World Wine Festival is the perfect escape from the winter blues. “This is an approachable, enjoyable, unpretentious wine festival that features unique wines, many that aren’t readily available at liquor stores,” Sterr says.
Win(e)d Around the World
“We tried to cover all the major growing regions around the world,” Sterr explains. This festival will feature wines from Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, New Zealand, Argentina and Uruguay as well as wines from America’s top growing regions including Napa, Sonoma, Paso Robles, Oregon, Washington and more. “We will also have representatives from every vineyard for guests that want to learn more and dive deeper,” Sterr says.
In addition to wine, the festival will feature a sangria station with white, red, rosé and Moscato sangrias. “There will be a selection of fresh fruit that each person can choose to complement their particular sangria,” Sterr says. Experts will be on hand to help you pair your sangria with fresh fruit flavors.
“We wanted this festival to be an extension of all that the Tropicana offers,” Sterr says. Currently, the Tropicana boasts more than 25 eateries that feature Cuban, Italian, Spanish, American, Japanese and Chinese fares, to name a few. “People are becoming more foodcentric and we wanted to offer a unique experience where guests can explore world wines in a fun way,” Sterr says.
Pairing Party
In order to sample over 100 wines, guests will receive a souvenir wine glass with admission. Many of the wines will be available for purchase. “We have a dedicated retail table, where guests can purchase wines by the bottle or case. There is no limit on wine purchases and members of our player’s club can use their comp dollars,” Sterr says.
The Wines from Around the World Wine Festival will feature a food court area with fare paired to complement wine. “We will have things like cheese and charcuterie plates, hummus and vegetables. But we will also have heartier selections,” Sterr says.
There will be more than 25 artisan craft vendors. “We have some great vendors that make some really unique wine-themed items. There’s a guy that makes coasters out of wine bottles and we have a vendor that sells hand-painted wine glasses,” Sterr says. There will also be a photo booth, which Sterr notes that guests seem to love after a glass or two of wine.
The band Cheezy and the Crackers will round out the party vibe and provide the soundtrack for a fun break from the winter blues. “I love this band. Their name is perfect, and their music has a fun, funky reggae vibe,” Sterr says.