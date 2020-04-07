While the big meal is great, on Easter Sunday who doesn’t love a well-stocked basket? Here are a few shops offering all kinds of goodies to fill yours up.
MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar 121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City 609-289-2888 MadeACChocolate.com — The area’s only bean-to-bar chocolate shop, MADE has been a sweet tooth’s dream since it opened its location on Tennessee Avenue. For Easter they are producing all the sweet treats that you could hope to eat including one-pound Roger Rabbits, solid rabbits both with and without baskets and much more. These items will be made in small batches, so get your orders in before they are gone!
Jagielky’s Homemade Candies 5115 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor; 609-823-6501 Jagielky’sCandy.com — As you might expect, a candy shop as legendary as Jagielky’s is more than ready to supply your sweet tooth this Easter. Folks can choose from an assortment of items from Easter eggs filled with everything from buttercream to peanut butter as well as pre-made Easter baskets, solid chocolate bunnies, jellybeans and more. Place your orders early before they run out!
Hammerbacher 40 Boston Ave, Egg Harbor City; Facebook.com/hammerbacherEHT — Just about anything you get from Hammerbacher is going to be heavenly, but this Easter they are offering a selection of items just for the holiday, such as hot cross buns, “holiday holla” and ham and cheese knishes to name a few. Pre-orders are not available so check out their Facebook page for updates and ordering instructions.