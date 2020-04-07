Easter has never been a huge holiday for going out, as most folks tend to gather with family at home, enjoying everything from egg hunts to Easter baskets.
On most years, a home-cooked meal would be a nice holiday treat, but this year with everyone stuck inside and constantly cooking, it would be a nice change of pace to order your Easter meal from one of the many local restaurants who are still open and serving folks during this trying time.
With the current situation, hours and methods of pickup and delivery can vary from day to day, and many spots require pre-ordering, so we suggest calling ahead early to make sure you can get what you need when you need it. Here are some tasty options and what they are offering this Easter.
Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern 2300 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-2439; AngelosFairmountTavern.com — One of Atlantic City’s favorite Italian restaurants will throw on the bunny ears this year to offer a trio of family-style Easter meals. Each meal will feed four to six people, and options include pineapple-glazed ham served with mac and cheese and sautéed veggies ($70); roasted pork loin topped with a cranberry demi-glaze served with roasted potatoes and sautéed vegetables ($70); or broiled salmon scampi topped with spinach and tomatoes and served with roasted potatoes and sautéed vegetables ($75). All meals include salad, bread, cannoli and biscotti, and jugs of house wine can be added for $18.
Micky and Minnie’s Inn 733 W. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City; 609-965-1877; MickeyAndMinniesInn.com — This much-beloved German restaurant in Egg Harbor City is serving up a pair of specials this Easter. The first is a roast turkey dinner with homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw and cranberry sauce. Option No. 2 is a roast ham dinner with scalloped potatoes and fresh vegetables. Both come with salad, rolls and a slice of banana cream pie for $16.95.
Stir It Up 6825 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township; 609-703-1842; StirItUpNJ.com — Best known for their catering and carryout services, Egg Harbor Township’s own Stir It Up has put together a lovely Easter menu for 2020. Customers can choose from a variety of items, including brown sugar-spiced glazed ham with mustard sauce ($12 per pound); herb-roasted turkey breast with cranberry relish ($12 per pound); lamb roast with mango mint yogurt sauce ($14 per pound); or eggplant rollatini ($10 per pound). A myriad of apps, salads, and side dishes are up for grabs, as well, as are an assortment of hand pies, including butternut squash with caramelized onions, goat cheese and sage; mushroom, leek and herb cream cheese; and brisket with wild mushroom and gorgonzola ($8 each).
Mays Landing Country Club 1855 Cates Road, Mays Landing; 609-641-4411; MaysLandingGolf.com — Though the golf course itself may be closed for the time being, Mays Landing Country Club is offering an egg-cellent pair of Easter takeout options for 2020. The first package includes ham with au gratin potatoes, while the second features chicken francaise with penne pasta. Both packages come with a vegetable medley, green salad, dinner rolls and lemon meringue pie. Customers can choose between a small version that feeds two to three people for $49.99, or a larger version feeding four to six for $99.
Bonefish Grill 3121 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; 609-646-2828; BonefishGrill.com — On Saturday and Sunday, April 11 and 12, Bonefish Grill will offer family-style meals that feed up to five people. Meals are priced at $49.99 and include wood-grilled mahi and jumbo shrimp with citrus aioli and a choice of house or Caesar salad, served with family-style sides including bacon mac and cheese, seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto and a dessert pair of classic cheesecake slices and cookies. Guests can also add a bottle of wine to their Easter dinner, starting at $15 (takeout only).
Essl’s Dugout 7001 E. Black Horse Pike, West Atlantic City; 609-646-0637; EsslsDugoutNJ.com — Large, family-style meals are the order of the day for Easter at Essl’s in West Atlantic City. Each meal feeds between four and six people, and options include a whole bone-in ham ($85); pre-sliced pineapple glazed ham ($55); sliced boneless leg of lamb with gravy ($70); and lamb stew with wild mushrooms ($65). A list of tasty sides are also available, with everything from scalloped potatoes and green bean almondine to deviled eggs, to sautéed broccoli, honey-baked sweet potatoes and Essl’s famous pineapple soufflé, just to name a few.
Naomi’s Café 801 Tilton Road, Northfield; 609-380-2865; EatAtNaomis.com — Offering perhaps the most festive holiday experience this Easter is Naomi’s Café. This breakfast and lunch spot is delightful enough on its own, but on Easter Sunday all orders will be brought curbside by the Easter Bunny himself. We always knew he brought eggs, we just didn’t know we could get pancakes, waffles and a whole lot more with them! Bring the kids and build a memory.
Deauville Inn 201 Willard Road, Strathmere; 609-263-2080; DeauvilleInn.com — Fans of the always popular Deauville Inn are in luck, as the restaurant will offer a full family-style Easter dinner on Sunday, April 12. The meal feeds four people and includes choices of appetizers (clams casino; crab imperial stuffed onion ring; bacon-wrapped shrimp and scallops or lobster bisque), salad (wedge, Caesar or spring vegetable) and entrée (rosemary-herbed leg of lamb with natural jus; apple sausage stuffed dry-aged pork chop; filet au poivre with smoked brandy demi glaze or crab and lobster imperial stuffed flounder) for $150.
Sofia 9314 Amherst Ave., Margate; 609-822-9111; SofiaOfMargate.com — Mediterranean flavors burst to life this Easter as Sofia offers three dinner specials. Each dinner feeds two people. The first option is a full rack of lamb with roasted vegetables and Mediterranean potatoes ($60); the second is a Filet Athena – filet mignon medallions with caramelized onions and mushrooms in a port demi with Mediterranean vegetables and potatoes ($50); and the final choice is lobster Francaise over risotto with asparagus in a lemon butter sauce ($80). All include choice of Greek or Caesar salad.
Towne & Country Café 501 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township; 609-926-0079 — Simple and affordable is the name of the game at this Egg Harbor Township café. This Easter they are offering a group of specials including coconut cream cheese-stuffed French toast with cream cheese icing ($8.95); steak and eggs ($12.95); crab asparagus omelet topped with hollandaise ($10.95); and cheese blintzes with strawberries and whipped cream ($8.75). The full menu is available as well.
TacocaT 2110 New Road, Linwood; 609-904-2329; TacoCatLinwood.com — While burritos and tacos might not be the first foods that come to mind for Easter dinner, TacoCat in Linwood has teamed up with Atlantic City’s MADE Chocolate and put together a little incentive to encourage you to think outside the box this year. Every order that is made through ToastTab.com/tacocatlinwood will include a package of MADE’s homemade nonpareils. Now that’s a sweet deal!
Josie Kelly’s Public House 908 Shore Road, Somers Point; 609-904-6485; JosieKellys.com — A.C. Weekly’s winner for Bar of the Year at the 2020 Nightlife Awards will offer two options this Easter. Early birds can opt for brunch, which will feature a choice of spinach and goat cheese, smoked salmon or ham and Swiss frittatas served with salad, fresh fruit and scones for $16 per person. Those preferring a later meal can choose the dinner which includes a choice of ham, salmon or turkey entrees paired with three sides, salad, dinner rolls and dessert starting at $32 per person.