Introducing boating enthusiasts to the latest models and accessories is the Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show’s main mission each year, but blending educational components and family friendly activities has also factored heavily into the five-day show’s immense popularity for four decades. The show runs Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 26 - March 1, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, One Convention Blvd., A.C., and is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Tickets are $17, and free for children age 12 and under with a paying adult. Tickets are $5 after 5 p.m. on Thursday only. Show highlights include fishing seminars and a fish-catching simulator; a paddle pool and create-a-boat activities for kids; a marketplace with all sorts of boating accessories; and Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel. A 6 to 9 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 27, Captain’s Table benefit dinner gala is $125 per person and includes admission to the boat show. The gala raises tens of thousands of dollars annually for hunger-relief efforts, and offers culinary samplings from about 30 of the best chefs and restaurants in the Atlantic City area. For more, visit ACBoatShow.com
— Ray Schweibert