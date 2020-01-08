Looking to celebrate a local landmark while knocking back a few delicious margaritas? Of course you are!
Absecon Lighthouse will host its annual signature special event, “Luscious Libations” from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Hard Rock Cafe Backstage in Atlantic City. The theme this year is “Margarita Madness.”Guests will enjoy specialty appetizers while sampling unique cocktails curated by Allied Beverage. Toast the 163rd birthday of Absecon Lighthouse with the annual famous Lighthouse Cake by Bakeworks of Northfield. Live music will be provided by Groove Heart, and there will be a silent auction and cash bar available. Tickets are $60 per person. Reservations can be made by calling the lighthouse at 609-449-1360. For further information visit AbseconLighthouse.org.
Hard Rock Cafe is located inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.