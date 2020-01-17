Comedy_Tragedy

Borgata Comedy Club

Tony Deyo, Carole Montgomery, Aaron Berg, Jan. 16, $20.

Paul Hooper, Vanessa Hollingshead, DC Benny, Jan. 20 through 22, $20.

Howie Mandel Comedy Club

Tom Cotter, 8 p.m., Jan. 16, $20.

Keifer Thompson, 8 p.m., Jan. 20 through 22, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Thursday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 16, $19, $25, $35.

Chase Lamar Smith, Ellen Harold, 9 p.m., Jan. 17, $24, $29, $39.

Caitlin Peluffo, Steven Rogers, 7 and 9 p.m., Jan. 18, $24, $29, $39.

Mel Harris, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 20, $19, $25, $35.

AC JOKES

@Blue Martini at Bally’s

9 p.m., Jan. 16 through 22, $25.

@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana

8 p.m., Jan. 17, 19, 21, 22, $25

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

8 p.m., Jan. 16, 18, 20, $25

@Playground Pier

8 p.m., Jan. 18, $25.

