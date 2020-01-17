Borgata Comedy Club
Tony Deyo, Carole Montgomery, Aaron Berg, Jan. 16, $20.
Paul Hooper, Vanessa Hollingshead, DC Benny, Jan. 20 through 22, $20.
Howie Mandel Comedy Club
Tom Cotter, 8 p.m., Jan. 16, $20.
Keifer Thompson, 8 p.m., Jan. 20 through 22, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Thursday Night Headliners, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 16, $19, $25, $35.
Chase Lamar Smith, Ellen Harold, 9 p.m., Jan. 17, $24, $29, $39.
Caitlin Peluffo, Steven Rogers, 7 and 9 p.m., Jan. 18, $24, $29, $39.
Mel Harris, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 20, $19, $25, $35.
AC JOKES
@Blue Martini at Bally’s
9 p.m., Jan. 16 through 22, $25.
@Anthem Lounge at Tropicana
8 p.m., Jan. 17, 19, 21, 22, $25
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
8 p.m., Jan. 16, 18, 20, $25
@Playground Pier
8 p.m., Jan. 18, $25.