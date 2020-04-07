One of Ocean City’s longest running traditions will continue virtually as the annual Easter Fashion Stroll will take place as an online contest.
The 2020 categories include Best Dressed Gentleman, Best Dressed Female, Most Unusual Bonnet (open to all ages), Best Bonnet (open to all ages), Best Dressed Teen Male, Best Dressed Teen Female, Best Dressed Couple (open to all ages) and Best Dressed Family.
Want to participate? Submit your Easter fashion photos to events@ocnj.us by 1 p.m. Sunday, April 12. The judges — Miss Ocean City, Junior Miss Ocean City and Little Miss Ocean City — will be looking for submissions that embrace creativity in their Easter fashion while families at are home and practicing proper social distancing guidelines. Make the best of life in quarantine and show some creativity during this unique year.
Anyone submitting a picture should include the names of the people in the photo and the category it is for. Entrants can compete in one category or submit several different photos for multiple categories.
Winners will be announced on Ocean City's Official Facebook Page and OCNJ.us by 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Prizes will be awarded for each category.