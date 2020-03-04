This month, Ocean Casino Resort's LED rooftop ball will display a new design. Throughout the month of March folks can look towards the Atlantic City sky for a lucky four-leaf clover. This St. Paddy’s Day design will be spreading good fortune all month long, celebrating the historic Atlantic City St. Paddy’s Day parade on Saturday, March 14, and will support the Ronald McDonald House “Change the Luck of a Child” Telethon on Tuesday, March 24.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.