Thursday, Dec. 26
AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
Saturday, Dec. 28
32ND ANNUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION: 2 to 3 p.m.; performance by the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble; for all ages; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
CAPE MAY WINE TRAIL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; spend an afternoon visiting Cape May County’s wineries and sampling the unique flavors of each; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $75. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CHRISTMAS CANDLELIGHT HOUSE TOUR: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; self-guided walking tour; features homes, inns, hotels and churches decorated for the holidays, plus caroling, strolling musicians and good old-fashioned cheer; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $40. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Monday, Dec. 30
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2020: 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; combined Shirat Hayam and Beth El Synagogue party; party goers will visit stations set up around the room featuring New Year’s traditions in various countries; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $18, free kids, reservations requested. 609-822-7116, ext. 101.
SKATE FOR WISHES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; benefits Make A Wish NJ; Flyers Skate Zone Atlantic City, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, $15. 609-425-9198.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
8TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; benefits the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey; meet at the beach at Caspian and Maine avenues, Atlantic City, $25. 609-576-3852.
Saturday, Jan. 4
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Saturday, Jan. 11
VFW POST 9462 BEEF & BEER FUNDRAISER: 2 to 6 p.m.; proceeds benefit veterans and training of service dogs; JD’s Pub & Grill, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $20 advance, $25 at door. 609-335-6350.
Kids Stuff
Music
Friday, Dec. 27
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Saturday, Dec. 28
BERT KREISCHER: 7 to 9 p.m.; stand-up comedian who performs to sellout crowds across the country; Borgata Events Center, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $49. SoundChronicle.com.
EARTH, WIND & FIRE: 8 to 10 p.m., Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $87. SoundChronicle.com.
Theater
Saturday, Dec. 28
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Nature