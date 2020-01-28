Super Bowl Sunday is easily one of the most exciting days of the year. And this year the game is extra exciting because for once it does not feature the New England Patriots. Instead it features the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that played in the very first Super Bowl back in 1966 but has not won a championship in the last 50 years. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers, a team that was a dynasty in the ’80s and early ’90s, but has not won a Super Bowl since those days.
But the appeal of Super Bowl Sunday goes way beyond the fun of simply watching a professional football game. It’s a day to gather with friends, to pick apart what commercials were the best and to take in the sights and sounds of whatever over-the-top antics the halftime show has in store for us. But perhaps the greatest gift this American pseudo-holiday has given us is an unofficial permission slip to party our brains out on a freakin’ Sunday afternoon, despite all the usual social rules that would frown upon that sort of thing. And though we realize there are hundreds of party options in A.C. (and just about any of the sports books in town will make for a great Super Bowl experience), we narrowed it down to a few of our top picks. Here are five of the coolest spots in A.C. to hit on Super Bowl Sunday.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
If you are a beer lover, there is no better spot around to watch the game than Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. This Orange Loop favorite offers 40 taps of beers plus around a hundred more in bottles. The menu — comprised of burgers, hot dogs, wings seafood and other gastropub favorites created by Chef Charles Soreth has wowed critics and patrons alike since they opened in November 2018. Eight large, flat-screen TVs and a variety of specials including $3 Miller Lite pints, $8 Miller Lite pitchers and a free buffet at halftime featuring pastas, wings, Caesar salad and chips and dip (along with giveaways that include T-shirts) make this a most enticing option. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 131 S. Tennessee Ave in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Moneyline Bar & Book at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
If you are looking to place a few wagers while you watch the game, Moneyline Bar & Book is the perfect spot. An 8,000 square-foot monster of a bar, one can casually cheer, scream, rant and rave while watching their 40-foot-wide LED video wall. Fun Fact: Borgata was actually the first Atlantic City casino to allow legalized sports betting back in June 2018. On Super Bowl Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Borgata will also host a Quarterback Challenge, where guests will have 1 minute to throw 10 mini Wilson NFL footballs at four targets from 10 yards. The grand prize is $5,000. Cost is $20 to enter. The event will take place at the Signature Room, which is adjacent to Moneyline. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City.
Dock’s Oyster House
OK, so this one is really a pre-Super Bowl party, but it’s for a great cause and is definitely worth mentioning. The Chief Arthur R. Brown, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s Twenty-Eighth Annual Super Bowl Pre-Party, hosted by Sen. Chris Brown, will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet, a free mug with $1 non-alcoholic beverage refills and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which to date has awarded over $303,000 in scholarships and financial aid to South Jersey residents. Some of the charities which have been donated to include the SPCA, Boys & Girls Club of AC, Dorrington Ice Hockey Foundation, Vest-A-Cop, Hackney Swim, Atlantic County Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America and the A.C.B.P. Classic boat races. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Dock’s Oyster House is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DocksOysterHouse.com for more info.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City
Hard Rock offers fans a variety of spots to watch the Super Bowl this year as Lobby Bar, The Hard Rock Cafe Center Bar and the Hard Rock Sportsbook Bar will each show it. The Hard Rock Sportsbook Bar will also offer $5 domestic drafts and $8 well drinks throughout the game. But perhaps the coolest event of all is reserved for Wild Card Reward Members who will be able to attend a special event at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena from 5 to10 p.m., in which the game will be shown on large screens. Guests will enjoy stadium-style food and beverages, chances to bet on the game and get the opportunity to meet NFL greats like former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek and linebacker Seth Joyner, former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas and former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer. Each guest will receive an official game day hat. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotels.com
Bally’s Wild Wild West
Those looking to rock out a bit before the game should head to Bally’s for their pre-game party at Boardwalk Saloon. The event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. and features live music from Lost in Paris and DJ Patrice McBride. A special End Zone Buffet is also available for $30 and will feature selections from Guy Fieri’s ChopHouse and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill alongside hot dogs and traditional game-day foods. Of course you’ll wanna stick around for the game, and what better spot to watch than at The Book at Bally’s? In case you haven’t visited before, The Book features a massive, 98 x 18’ hi-res TV wall with surround sound audio, comfy recliners as well as fan caves, a self-serve beer bar and seating at the bar rail, which also includes video poker slots. Bally’s Wild Wild West is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com for more info.