Phish is returning to Atlantic City!
Song Mango is reporting that Phish will perform three beach concerts Aug. 14 to 16, the first time the acclaimed jam band – or any jam band for that matter - will perform on the beach.
Phish is no stranger to Atlantic City, having performed sets of Halloween dates at Boardwalk Hall for two years, including 2013, as well as a three-day run at Bader Field in June 2012.
The shows are not confirmed by the band or Live Nation, which usually books the shows on the beach through the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. But if true, that will be a HUGE weekend in A.C.!