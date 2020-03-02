Can anyone even remember a time before Ocean Casino Resort? With superb nightlife, amazing shows and outstanding food, it’s hard to believe this hot spot is still a relatively new addition to Atlantic City. Here are five reasons to get to Ocean Casino Resort this weekend.
1 HQ2. With a lineup of entertainment that includes entertainers from Jadakiss and Malaa this weekend to upcoming shows from Gashi, JVNA, and Sam Feldt, HQ2 is the quintessential good time. “Quite simply, HQ2 is the best club and features the best sound in A.C,.” says Manny Ferreiros, director of nightlife & daylife operations at HQ2, who is also known as DJ Manolo. “The artists performing over the weekend are dynamic and in high demand, so make sure you get there early as to not miss a beat!”
2 Jadakiss. Get to HQ2 at 11 p.m. Friday, March 6, for an official tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. featuring a live performance from Jadakiss & Lil’ Cease plus music from Mister Cee. The all-star lineup — Lil’ Cease is a member of the hip-hop group Junior M.A.F.I.A, and Mister Cee was the DJ for rapper Big Daddy Kane during the late ’80s and early ’90s — will help celebrate Biggie’s legacy and massive contribution to music.
3 Malaa. At 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7, HQ2 hosts French electronic dance music star, Malaa. Who is he beyond that? No one knows. Malaa’s identity is shrouded in mystery. He wears a signature facemask during his performance, adding to the mystery. Signed to Tchami’s “No Redemption” label, Malaa is currently part of the Pardon My French team, a collective of four French DJs composed of DJ Snake, Mercer, Tchami and himself.
4 Quizzo. If chilling out is more your scene, Ocean Casino Resort is still a good bet. Head to Villain & Saint at 6 p.m. on Thursday nights for Quizzo, a great beer selection, and drool-worthy gastro-pub fare.
5 Rascal Flatts. Ocean Casino Resort is nothing if not well rounded. If DJs and nightlife entertainment and even Quizzo don’t do it for you, country music superstars might. Head to Ovation Hall 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, for a show from the most awarded country group of the past decade, Rascal Flatts. With songs like “Back to Life”, “Yours if You Want It” and “I Like the Sound of That”, it will be a show worth your while.