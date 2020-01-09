There are hot spots—spots everyone is talking about—that you just know are super cool (at least while they are). And then there are spots that are substantially cooler than you may think, quietly rocking on to their own beat without any fanfare or trendiness, cool just being what they are.
1 The Baremore Tavern. If you’ve been to the Smithville Inn, you may have noticed their unique and charming front bar, otherwise known as The Baremore Tavern. Built in 1787 by James Baremore, the tavern is super cozy, sporting original exposed beams and a mammoth fireplace. With eight drafts including two that rotate, as well as friendly bartenders and staff, it’s a hidden gem (but we’re happy to have spilled the beans). Located at 1 Old New York Road in Galloway. Go to SmithvilleInn.com for more information.
2 Garden State Brewing. With a feeling that’s more reminiscent of a fun party as opposed to a bar, Garden State Brewing definitely makes our list. For great beers including Blue Jersey American Wheat, a crowd favorite with a hint of blueberry; and the seasonal Alban Arthan Winter Warmer with molasses and spices with gingerbread aroma; as well as Quizzo every Friday night, this might just be your new home away from home. Located at 247 East White Horse Pike in Galloway. Go to GardenStateBeerCo.com for more information.
3 Planet Rose Karaoke. Contrary to the outdated belief that karaoke can be a little…ahem…corny, we know it takes a true kind of innate coolness to be willing to take the stage and rock your vocal chords karaoke style. And when you’re doing it at Planet Rose Karaoke at the Quarte Tropicana Atlantic City, the vibe is all rock-star and casino hip. Get there and get your song on. Located within The Tropicana at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to PlanetRose AC.com.
4 Charlie’s Bar. For a bar that was cool before we even knew what cool was, head to Charlie’s. This legendary watering hole is known as much for its chicken wings and orange crushes as it is for its reliably good times. Family owned since 1944, Charlie’s Bar is—and always has been—where it’s at. Located at 800 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to CharliesBar.com for more information.
5 Los Amigos. Long before the Atlantic City revamp that added “The Walk” to the city, Los Amigos has graced Atlantic Avenue with it’s brightly colored façade and fabulous margaritas. As Mexican restaurants have begun to pop up, Los Amigos continues to charm visitors with its hearty selection of tequilas, delicious Mexican food, and a rocking vegan menu (try the Portobello fajitas). Located at 1926 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to LosAmigosAC.com for more information.