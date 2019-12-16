From layoffs and natural disasters to infighting and impeachments, it’s a relief just to have made it through 2019. And there’s nothing like closing the door on one decade and opening the door to another with a night of decadent fun. While we can’t promise you an amazing year or an amazing decade, we can promise you an amazing kickoff to both. Here are four ways to celebrate the New Year.
The Casino Party
Living in Atlantic County, we’re privy to quite a few massive parties within parties, and a good many of them happen in casinos. If you’re looking to party hop without ever needing a coat, or to hit multiple types of venues, check out a casino on NYE.
Caesars Atlantic City, Bally’s Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort
At Caesars, all the regular entertainment gets amped up a few degrees to accommodate for NYE. Check out DJ Redline at 2100 Bar and Tommy Sullivan at Nero’s. Bally’s Wild Wild West NYE 2020 Package includes an open bar at Boardwalk Saloon from 9 to 11 p.m. with music all night —literally, all night — with Lost in Paris and Stellar Mojo from 8:30 p.m. until 3:45 a.m., DJ Aiden Scott from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and dancers from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Packages range from the Go Wild, which at $49, includes the aforementioned as well as free photo booth, free mechanical bull rides, swag bags and a Go Wild Toast at midnight. Plus for an extra $25, you can add a Wild Wild West food package for $25. The celebrity package, at $99, includes the Go Wild Package plus a three-course pre-fixe menu from Guy Fieri’s Chophouse or Gordon Ramsay Pub. If you want to step things up even more, go for the Guy or Gordon’s 2020 takeover ($140 per person), which includes everything in the Go Wild package plus dinner at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse or Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill; or the Nero’s Steakhouse 2020 Takeover ($150 per person), which includes the Go Wild Package plus dinner at Nero’s. At Harrah’s, the most epic party can be found at The Pool After Dark, where guests will be celebrating with DJ Eddie Edge, DJ Dnial and Chris Roberts with an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m., party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Prices vary depending upon tier (and how early you get your ticket) but as of this writing, the Tier One tickets at $50 per person are all sold out. Please note you must have an early bird, advance general admission, or general admission ticket to get in — after 11 p.m., regular cover charge and rules apply. If you need another party, head to Eden Lounge for music with The Big House Band from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., and DJ Bockman from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.; to Martorano’s for Jason E from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; or to X-Bar for Chris Roberts from 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Jason E taking over until 5 a.m.
Borgata
From shows to wild parties to classy wine dinners, Borgata is certainly ready to ring in the New Year. Want to see less and laugh more? Check out the Holiday Burlesque show at 10 p.m. Epic party more your scene? You’ll want to head to Premier to ring in the New Year with Brooke Evers with a special appearance by James Kennedy and a hosted bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. And if an epic party is really your thing, get Premier’s three-day pass to jumpstart your NYE with Steve Aoki on Friday, Dec. 27, Nervo on Saturday, Dec. 28, and Fashen on Monday, Dec. 30. Crash the party at Gypsy Bar with Crash the Party at 7 p.m. followed by Gypsy Wisdom at 11 p.m. If you’ve got something a little more elegant in mind, try the NYE dinner at The Buffet; NYE at the Wine Bar for a delectable menu paired with special wines presented by Eugene Engel; or pop the perfect champagne at Vintage, Borgata’s wine boutique, with a selection of wines and champagnes for every budget.
Golden Nugget
Ring in the New Year with a free party in the Main Atrium at Golden Nugget with Bobby & Kit at 5:30 p.m. and DJ Wirez at 10 p.m., followed by an epic confetti drop at midnight. For a more chill scene, head to Rush Lounge for a good time with Bobby & Kit from 5:30 to 10 p.m. And for a serious celebration, a $75 ticket at The Wave gets you a four-hour open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, NYE Party favors and entertainment from Seven Stone and DJ Michael James.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Hard Rock is loaded with entertainment just about every day of the year, and NYE is of course, no exception. To reminisce in the past, check out Kool & The Gang and KC & The Sunshine Band, performing at Etess Arena. Or spend the night people gazing at Lobby Bar with Sidearm at 3 p.m., DJ React at 6 p.m., Dirty Dance Band at 7 p.m., and Carnivale at 11 p.m. If you’re hanging out further into the casino, head to Council Oak Lounge for Nick Moccia Duo at 7 p.m., or to the famous Hard Rock Café for The Rockets at 10 p.m. If only a raging party will do, head to Daer Nightclub for a party with Two Friends and an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $50. Finally, head to Scores for a NYE party with music from Dave Mass.
Ocean Casino Resort
Celebrate the countdown to 2020 with a property wide party at Ocean Casino Resort. At 1927 Lounge & Speakeasy, catch a live streaming of the NYC ball drop plus a complimentary champagne toast and confetti cannon at midnight. Live music starts at The Casino Lounge from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is followed by DJ Ralph from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. In the Speakeasy, DJ Dahve kicks off entertainment at 9 p.m. and it lasts until 4 a.m. At William Hill Sportsbook, check out a full band and celebratory horns and confetti cannon at midnight; or at Villain & Saint, there will be another live band and countdown to midnight. Finally, at HQ2 Beachclub and Nightclub, get ready for Sunnery James and James Marciano starting at 10 p.m. With an open bar and multiple pricing tiers ranging between $50 and $79, we suggest getting tickets early (the first tier tickets are already sold out).
Resorts Casino Hotel
Before there was Taylor Swift, there was Taylor Dayne. Grammy Award nominee, American Music Award winner, and pop icon, Dayne will be kicking off the New Year countdown with a headlining performance at the Superstar Theatre at 10:30 p.m. If you want to start the party earlier, head to Margaritaville or Landshark—both of which will be hosting free NYE parties starting at 8 p.m. with drink specials and a midnight Margarita toast. At Margaritaville, tune into live music from Isn’t It Always and DJ Rockstar at Landshark. At Bar One, tune into the sounds of DJ Clint at 6 p.m. before DJ Gary from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and grab some $7 featured cocktails and $5 select wines and glasses of champagne. And if you’re planning to spend the night, bring your bathing suit—WZXL’s Polar Bear Plunge takes place at Resorts Beach at noon on New Year’s Day.
Tropicana
If you’re looking for variety, head to Tropicana, where the night kicks off with fireworks at 9 p.m. From there, the options are nearly endless, starting with a headlining show at Tropicana Showroom with The Best of Philly Sound featuring The Trammps, The Delfonics and Blue Magic; a Boogie Nights style party including complimentary open bar and hors d’oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. at Boogie Nights, complete with party favors and entertainment provided by the Boogie Nights cast and a complimentary midnight champagne toast; a kiss goodbye to 2019 at Kiss Kiss Nightclub with music from DJ Vito G, complimentary snacks and a champagne toast at midnight with general admission, open bar, and VIP packages available; to Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar for music from DJ B3B0 and multiple packages available, each of which include a live countdown, party favors, and a viewing of the Times Square Ball dropping; to 10 North for a champagne toast at midnight; to Tango’s Lounge for music from the John McNutt Band from 7 to 10:40 p.m. followed by DJ Sajen at 11 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight; to Chickie’s & Pete’s for some DJ’d tunes; to Hooters for chicken wings and draft beers until 3 a.m.; to A Dam Good Sports Bar for a Roaring 20s Bash with DJ Pat Conlon, a champagne toast at midnight, party favor, and $5 “Bees Knees” sports specials; to Anthem for a Burlesque themed NYE bash with complimentary party favors—boas, beads and noisemakers—and a complimentary midnight champagne toast to Firewaters for music from DJ Frank from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., champagne toast at midnight and a $6 Cruzan drink special; to RiRa Irish Pub for music from the Victoria Watts Band, a complimentary shot at the bar, and a champagne toast at midnight; to Okatshe for the sounds of DJ Laup; and to Planet Rose Karaoke Bar for a champagne toast at midnight. And don’t forget to get to the Palm Walk when the clock strikes twelve for a New Year’s Eve balloon drop, when thousands of colorful balloons will fall from the ceiling.
The ‘Former Casino’ Party
While casinos have all the slots, poker, and gambling one can imagine, former casino spaces still have plenty to offer. These former gambling sites have all the scope and space of their former incarnations, which, as it turns out, is all you need for an epic party.
The Showboat
Party at The Showboat! With six parties under one roof—and room for 3,000 people—this NYE celebration lasts until 3 a.m. The celebration includes a five-hour premium open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (with the option to upgrade to a VIP six hour open bar), a concert hall DJ party, multiple DJ’s, dueling pianos, a live ball drop on huge screens, light snacks with general admission (or and upgraded buffet for VIP ticketholders), and parties in The Bourbon Room, Heart and Soul, Harlem Room, Foundation Room, and Restaurant Room. Tickets prices start at $59.95 and go up as the date gets closer so get yours while you can.
The Claridge
Ring in 2020 at The Claridge Hotel where you can dance the night away with DJ Drini at the 4th Annual Midnight at The Vue Party. Tickets ($59 & tax) include a three-hour open bar, midnight champagne toast and party favors.
The Bar Party
The saying is to go big or go home, but for those who prefer something in the middle, we suggest a bar party. From big and bold to laid back and loose, there’s a party at just about every bar in town on NYE.
Head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for a free rock show with the Dirty Robots, free parking, lots of party favors, and a 9 to midnight open bar option with select beer, wine, well drinks, AC Tea and Perfect Tenn Margaritas for $35 & tax; to Vagabond to ring in 2020 with a no-cover, guaranteed great time complete with a champagne toast at midnight; to Pitney Pub for a fun time with drink and food specials; to Hi Point Pub for a NYE bash; to JD’s Pub for a DJ and midnight champagne toast; to Leatherhead Pub for your own chance at stardom with a Karaoke NYE; to The Watering Hole for the 10th Annual NYE Bash with One for the Road, and good food and drinks; to The Anchorage, where there will be a DJ, $3 Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ales, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight; to Wonder Bar, which will keep being your local favorite bar with the added bonus of a champagne toast at midnight; to Caroline’s by the Bay to check out their whole new kitchen menu, a champagne toast, and music from The Notion from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.;to Crossroads Bar & Grille, where you can celebrate NYE with live music, drink specials, and a champagne toast at midnight; to Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern for a New Year’s Eve party with music from Brandon Ireland, a free appetizer buffet starting at 10 p.m., and a free champagne toast at midnight; to Anchor Rock Club for a NYE Party with music from The Early November with Suntitle and Heather Gray. Tickets for the show are $18 in advance and $20 at the door, but for a $55 advance ticket, guests receive an open bar from 8 to midnight. Looking to head back to the roaring 20’s? Head to Bourre for DJs playing all the hits plus 20s swing, a full menu and specials, complimentary champagne toast and a live ball drop on the patio at midnight, or to Rhythm & Spirits, where you can get your Gatsby on with a New Year’s Eve Gatsby Inspired Party with either a five-course dinner and premium open bar for $125, or just the premium open bar for $50. Hosted by Jenna Tall and DJ Skyline. Head to Maynard’s for a cover-free party complete with DJ, party favors, drink specials and a midnight champagne toast. And if you can still handle it, head back on the first of the year for a Polar Plunge After Party complete with food specials, a DJ and giveaways. At Gregory’s, you get two celebrations—a special NYE fixed menu with complimentary champagne toast starting at 5 p.m. in the dining room, and a NYE bash in the main bar with DJ Mike Carter starting at 9 p.m. with drink specials and dancing. And at Josie Kelly’s Public House, it’s two NYE celebrations in one. Get there for an Irish and American NYE party with a 7 p.m. complimentary Black Velvet toast (Guinness and Champagne) celebrating the Irish New Year while watching a live broadcast from Ireland, followed by tunes from Plaid Salmon in The Adare Ballroom at 9 p.m. and a midnight celebration!
The Dinner Party.
If you want a full dining experience with your late night entertainment, you’re looking for a dinner party. Lucky for you, there are plenty of options.
Kick off the New Year Italian style with dinner at A Touch of Italy and music from Patty Blee and Roger Gardella from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. At Tomatoe’s, ring in 2020 with friends (and friends-to-be) with a special holiday menu, super fun party, and a champagne toast—Reservations required! Spend NYE at Kelsey’s AC with a NYE Masquerade Party with The World Famous Soul Food Buffet, a premium open bar, live music from Tia Shanae and her band and then a Rock the Crowd Battle between DJ T Bone and DJ Sterl. The party goes from 10 p.m.to 3 a.m. and limited tickets ($95) are available. At Harbor Pines Golf Club, celebrate 2020 with a NYE gala with premium open bar all night, elaborate hors d’oeuvres, gourmet land and sea dinner, champagne toast, DJ and more. Tickets are $99 plus tax and gratuity. At LB One, get your favorite regular steak dinner at a regular price while enjoying the tunes from nick Nicholas; at The Smithville Inn, tune into the musical stylings of Lenny Mitchell while enjoying a limited menu from 4 to 9:30 p.m.; and at Sofia, head in for an early celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. with a three-course meal ($65 per person) or to the later party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a four-course meal complete with a champagne toast and music from Christine Daisy ($99 per person). Head to The Crab Trap for a full course dinner package, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and live music with That 70s Band for $75 per person; to Clancy’s by the Bay, where you can enjoy a NYE Party with a five-hour premium open bar and five-course dinner with music from DJ Eric Bartello, hats, noisemakers, and a champagne toast; or to Johnny’s Café for one of two NYE seatings. The first, from 4 to 6 p.m., includes their regular dinner menu, while the second, at 9 p.m., is a full tilt celebration complete with a special five course NYE menu, music from DJ Jimmy Palumbo, a champagne toast and a midnight balloon drop for $100 per person. At Girasole, indulge in a three-course celebration dinner with party favors, champagne toast and live music for $75 per person, or choose their a la carte dinner menu available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. And at Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay, New Year’s Eve is a festive celebration that looks like a packed Saturday in the middle of July including a full house, music from Lew London & Chris Sooey, a regular dinner menu with some chef specials, and of course, a champagne toast.