Another year has gone by and once again we prepare to honor another 40 outstanding men and women who are under 40 years of age. It’s time for The Top 40 Under 40.
The Top 40 Under 40 is sponsored by Atlantic City Weekly, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and the Atlantic City Junior Chamber. It focuses on shining a spotlight on professionals, philanthropists entrepreneurs and community leaders in Cape May and Atlantic counties’ who go above and beyond the call of duty within their jobs, families and communities. Nominations run through Jan. 31, 2020. To nominate someone, go to ACWeekly.com/top40.
The winners of the Top 40 Under 40 will receive their awards Friday, March 20, at the annual awards celebration at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.