By Danielle Davies
As the tail end of a decade comes to a close, not only are we kicking 2019 to the curb, but we’re pumped for tons of fun (and success, and vacations, and finally losing those last ten pounds) in 2020. And what better way to kick off the Roaring Twenties 2.0 than with an epic party? Here are your options.
The Casino Party Living in Atlantic County, we’re privy to quite a few massive parties within parties, and a good many of them happen in our casinos. If you’re looking to party hop without ever needing a coat, or to hit multiple types of venues, hit a casino on NYE.
Caesars Atlantic City, Bally’s Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort At Caesars, all the regular entertainment gets amped up a few degrees to accommodate for one hot NYE. Check out DJ Redline at 2100 Bar and Tommy Sullivan at Nero’s. Bally’s Wild Wild West NYE package includes and open bar at Boardwalk Saloon from 9 to 11 p.m. with music all night with Lost in Paris and Stellar Mojo from 8:30 p.m. until 3:45 a.m., DJ Aiden Scott from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and dancers from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Packages range from the Go Wild, which at $49, includes the aforementioned as well as free photo booth, free mechanical bull rides, swag bags and a Go Wild Toast at midnight. Plus for an extra $25, you can add a Wild Wild West food package for $25. The celebrity package, at $99, includes the Go Wild package plus a three-course prix fixe menu from Guy Fieri’s Chophouse or Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. If you want to step things up even more, go for the Guy or Gordon’s 2020 takeover ($140 per person), which includes everything in the Go Wild package plus dinner at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse or Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill; or the Nero’s Steakhouse 2020 Takeover ($150 per person), which includes the Go Wild Package plus dinner at Nero’s. At Harrah’s, the most epic party can be found waterside at The Pool After Dark, where guests will celebrate with DJ Eddie Edge, DJ Dnial & Chris Roberts with an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m., party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Prices vary depending upon tier (and how early you get your ticket) but as of this writing, the Tier One tickets at $50 per person are all sold out. Please note you must have an early bird, advance general admission, or general admission ticket to get in —after 11 p.m., regular cover charge and rules apply. If you need another party, head to Eden Lounge for music with The Big House Band from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., and DJ Bockman from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.; to Martorano’s for Jason E from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; or to X-Bar for Chris Roberts from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Jason E taking over until 5 a.m.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa From shows to wild parties to classy wine dinners, Borgata is certainly ready to ring in the New Year. Want to see less and laugh more? Check out their Holiday Burlesque Show at 10 p.m. Epic party more your scene? You’ll want to head to Premier to ring in the New Year with Brooke Evers with a special appearance by James Kennedy and a hosted bar from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. And if an epic party is really your thing, get Premier’s three-day pass to jump start your NYE with Steve Aoki on Friday, Dec. 27, Nervo on Saturday, Dec. 28, and Fashen on Monday, Dec. 30. Crash the party at Gypsy Bar with Crash the Party at 7 p.m. followed by Gypsy Wisdom at 11 p.m. Got a big appetite? Try the NYE dinner at The Buffet; NYE at the Wine Bar for a delectable menu paired with special wines presented by Eugene Engel; or pop the perfect champagne at Vintage, Borgata’s wine boutique, with a selection of wines and champagnes for every budget.
Golden Nugget Atlantic CIty Ring in the New Year with a free party in the Main Atrium at Golden Nugget Atlantic City with Bobby & Kit at 5:30 p.m. and DJ Wirez at 10 p.m., followed by an epic confetti drop at midnight. And for a serious celebration, a $75 ticket at The Wave gets you a four-hour open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, NYE Party favors and entertainment from Seven Stone and DJ Michael James.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Hard Rock is loaded with entertainment just about every day of the year, and NYE is of course, no exception. To reminisce in the past, check out Kool & The Gang and KC & The Sunshine Band, performing at Etess Arena. Or spend the night people gazing at Lobby Bar with Sidearm at 3 p.m., DJ React at 6 p.m., Dirty Dance Band at 7 p.m., and Carnivale at 11 p.m. If you’re hanging out further into the casino, head to Council Oak Lounge for Nick Moccia Duo at 7 p.m., or to the famous Hard Rock Café for The Rockets at 10 p.m. If only a raging party will do, head to Daer Nightclub for a party with Two Friends and an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $50. Finally, check out Scores for a NYE party with music from Dave Mass.
Ocean Casino Resort Celebrate the countdown to 2020 with a property wide party at Ocean Casino Resort. At 1927 Lounge & Speakeasy, catch a live streaming of the ball drop plus a complimentary champagne toast and confetti cannon at midnight. Live music starts at The Casino Lounge from 6 to 11 p.m. and is followed by DJ Ralph from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. In the Speakeasy, DJ Dahve kicks off entertainment at 9 p.m. and it lasts until 4 a.m. At William Hill Sportsbook, check out a full band and celebratory horns and confetti cannon at midnight; or at Villain & Saint, there will be another live band and countdown to midnight. Finally, at HQ2, get ready for Sunnery James and James Marciano starting at 10 p.m. With an open bar and multiple pricing tiers ranging between $50 and $79, we suggest getting tickets early (first tier tickets are already sold out).
Resorts Casino Hotel Before there was Taylor Swift, there was Taylor Dayne. Grammy Award nominee, American Music Award winner, and pop icon, Dayne will be kicking off the New Year countdown with a headlining performance at the Superstar Theater at 10:30 p.m. If you want to start the party earlier, head to Margaritaville or Landshark Bar and Grill — both of which will be hosting free NYE parties starting at 8 p.m. with drink specials and a midnight margarita toast. At Margaritaville, tune into live music from Isn’t It Always and DJ Rockstar at Landshark. At Bar One, tune into the sounds of DJ Clint at 6 p.m. before DJ Gary from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and grab some $7 featured cocktails and $5 select wines and glasses of champagne. And if you’re planning to spend the night, bring your bathing suit — WZXL’s Polar Bear Plunge takes place at Resorts Beach at noon on New Year’s Day.
Tropicana Atlantic City If you’re looking for variety, head to Tropicana, where the night kicks off with fireworks at 9 p.m. From there, the options are nearly endless, starting with a headlining show at Tropicana Showroom with The Best of Philly Sound featuring The Trammps, The Delfonics and Blue Magic; a Boogie Nights style party including complimentary open bar and hors d’oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. at Boogie Nights, complete with party favors and entertainment provided by the Boogie Nights cast and a complimentary midnight champagne toast; a kiss goodbye to 2019 at Kiss Kiss Nightclub with music from DJ Vito G, complimentary snacks and a champagne toast at midnight with general admission, open bar, and VIP packages available; to Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar for music from DJ B3B0 and multiple packages available, each of which include a live countdown, party favors, and a viewing of the ball drop; to 10 North for a champagne toast at midnight; to Tango’s Lounge for music from the John McNutt Band from 7 to 10:40 p.m. followed by DJ Sajen at 11 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight; to Chickie’s & Pete’s for some DJ’d tunes; to Hooters for chicken wings and draft beers until 3 a.m.; to Firewaters for music from DJ Frank from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., champagne toast at midnight and a $6 Cruzan drink special; to Okatshe for the sounds of DJ Laup; and to Planet Rose Karaoke Bar for a champagne toast at midnight. And don’t forget to get to the Palm Walk when the clock strikes midnight for a New Year’s Eve balloon drop, when thousands of colorful balloons will fall from the ceiling.
The ‘Former Casino’ Party While casinos have all the slots and table games one can imagine, former casino spaces still have plenty to offer. These former gambling sites have all the scope and space of their former incarnations, which, as it turns out, is all you need for an epic party.
The Showboat Hotel
Party at The Showboat! With six parties under one roof — and room for 3,000 people — this NYE blast lasts until 3 a.m. The celebration includes a five-hour premium open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (with the option to upgrade to a VIP six-hour open bar), a concert hall DJ party, multiple DJ’s, dueling pianos, a live ball drop on huge screens, light snacks with general admission (or and upgraded buffet for VIP ticket holders), and parties in The Bourbon Room, Heart and Soul, Harlem Room, Foundation Room, and Restaurant Room. Tickets prices start at $59.95 and go up as the date gets closer.
The Claridge Ring in 2020 at The Claridge Hotel where you can dance the night away with DJ Drini at the 4th Annual Midnight at The Vue Party. Tickets ($59 & tax) include a three-hour open bar, midnight champagne toast and party favors.
The Bar Party The saying is to go big or go home, but for those who prefer something in the middle, we suggest a bar party. From big and bold to laid back and loose, there’s a party at just about every bar in town on NYE.
Head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for a free show with the Dirty Robots, free parking, lots of party favors, and a 9 to midnight open bar option with select beer, wine, well drinks, AC Tea and Perfect Tenn Margaritas for $35; to Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House to ring in 2020 with a no-cover, guaranteed great time complete with a champagne toast at midnight; to Pitney Pub for a fun time with drink and food specials; to Hi Point Pub for a NYE Bash; to JD’s Pub for a DJ and midnight champagne toast; to Leatherhead Pub for your own chance at stardom with a Karaoke NYE; to The Watering Hole for the 10th Annual NYE Bash with One for the Road, and good food and drinks; to The Anchorage, where there will be a DJ, $3 Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ales, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight; to Wonder Bar, which will keep being your local favorite bar with the added bonus of a champagne toast at midnight; to Caroline’s by the Bay to check out their whole new kitchen menu, a champagne toast, and music from The Notion from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; to Crossroads Bar & Grille, where you can celebrate NYE with live music, drink specials, and a champagne toast at midnight; to Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern for a New Year’s Eve party with music from Brandon Ireland, a free appetizer buffet starting at 10 p.m., and a free champagne toast at midnight; to Anchor Rock Club for a NYE party with music from The Early November with Suntitle and Heather Gray. Tickets for the show are $18 in advance and $20 at the door, but for a $55 advance ticket, guests receive an open bar from 8 to midnight. Head to Maynard’s for a cover-free party complete with DJ, party favors, drink specials and a midnight champagne toast. And if you can still handle it, head back on the first of the year for a Polar Plunge After Party complete with food specials, a DJ and giveaways. At Gregory’s, you get two celebrations — a special NYE fixed menu with complimentary champagne toast starting at 5 p.m. in the dining room, and a NYE bash in the main bar with DJ Mike Carter starting at 9 p.m. with drink specials and dancing. Additionally, head to The Princeton in Avalon for their annual NYE party with a DJ kicking things off at 8 p.m.; to Lefty’s Tavern for a NYE party with live music from The Barbara Lin Band at 9 p.m.; to Tuckahoe Inn for a party with Chameleon; to Boiler Room for NYE with Billy D Light; to the Brown Room for music from Matt DiVenti; to Fins Bar & Grille for NYE with DJ Mike B starting at 10 p.m.; to The Mad Batter for NYE with Jim Doran starting at 7 p.m.; to The Ugly Mug for a party with Prep School; to Nauti Spirits for live music with Toni Teschner and Emmitt Herron; to Buckalew’s for NYE with No Time Lost; to Nardi’s Tavern for a pre-NYE party with Third Watch followed by the official party with Mr. Lovejoy at 10 p.m.; to The Old Causeway for a party with The Tommy Allen Band followed by No Pressure with a champagne toast at midnight; to Bolero Resort for entertainment with Brass Pocket as well as food and drink specials as well as party favors; to Oar House Pub for a party with Fun Za Luv and buffet, party favors, champagne toast, and a continental breakfast; to La Costa for a party with The Insiders; to The OD to ring in 2020 with Secret Service as well as hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, gourmet dinner buffet and a free champagne toast at midnight; to Dead Dog Saloon for NYE with Shawn Durnin; to Fred’s Tavern for acoustic tunes from Kenny Curcio from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; to Tuckerton Beach Grille with 8 Track Attack at 8 p.m.; to Dogtooth Bar & Grill for NYE with DJ Denny Oh and a no cover, cash bar party with a special four-course dinner available; to Owen’s Pub for dinner specials, entertainment with DJ Mikey D, party favors, champagne toast, and continental breakfast at 12:30 a.m.; to Goodnight Irene’s for music from DJ Palko starting at 9 p.m. as well as $2 bottles, $3 fireball shots, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight; to Anglesea Pub for tunes from the Sindi Raymond Band at 8:30 p.m.; and to MudHen Brewing Co. for a Kids New Year’s Eve Party from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the real deal with live music, a photo booth and a midnight beer toast.
The Dinner Party If you want a full dining experience with late night entertainment, you’re looking for a dinner party. Lucky for you, there are plenty of options.
Kick off the New Year Italian style with dinner at A Touch of Italy and music from Patty Blee and Roger Gardella from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. At Tomatoe’s, ring in 2020 with friends (and friends-to-be) with a special holiday menu, super fun party, and a champagne toast — reservations required! At Harbor Pines Golf Club, celebrate 2020 with a NYE gala with premium open bar all night, elaborate hors d’oeuvres, gourmet land and sea dinner, champagne toast, DJ and more. Tickets are $99 plus tax and gratuity. At LB One, get your favorite regular steak dinner at a regular price while enjoying the tunes from nick Nicholas; at The Smithville Inn, tune into the musical stylings of Lenny Mitchell while enjoying a limited menu from 4 to 9:30 p.m.; at The Iron Room, enjoy a five-course tasting menu prepared by chef Kevin Cronin; and at Sofia, head in for an early celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. with a three-course meal ($65 per person) or to the later party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a four-course meal complete with a champagne toast and music from Christine Daisy ($99 per person). Head to The Crab Trap for a full dinner package, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and live music with That 70s Band for $75 per person; to Clancy’s by the Bay, where you can enjoy a NYE party with a five-hour premium open bar and five-course dinner with music from DJ Eric Bartello, hats, noisemakers, and a champagne toast; to St. George’s Pub for a rocking NYE Party with a complete five-course dinner, complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and a Teddi Fusco karaoke style sing-a-long; or to Johnny’s Café for one of two NYE seatings. The first, from 4 to 6 p.m., includes their regular dinner menu, while the second, at 9 p.m., is a full tilt celebration complete with a special five-course NYE menu, music from DJ Jimmy Palumbo, a champagne toast and a midnight balloon drop for $100 per person. At Girasole, indulge in a three-course celebration dinner with party favors, champagne toast and live music for $75 per person, or choose their a la carte dinner menu available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. At Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay, New Year’s Eve is a festive celebration that looks like a packed Saturday in the middle of July including a full house, music from Lew London & Chris Soey, a regular dinner menu with some chef specials, and of course, a champagne toast, while at Icona Avalon, guests can enjoy an open bar, DJ and dancing, a three-course surf & turf dinner and a five-hour premium open bar in addition to party favors, breakfast after midnight, a balloon display photo experience, a champagne toast, and more. Head to La Mer Beachfront Resort for a seven-course prix-fixe tasting menu at Pier House before a NYE party with party favors, hors’ d’oeuvres, noise makers and a champagne toast at midnight. At Beach Plum Farm, guests can enjoy a magical evening with a festive menu of farm fresh food, followed by dancing in the barn, countdown to midnight, and the Beach Plum Farm Egg Drop; at The Ebbitt Room, enjoy a four course meal and a champagne toast to the sounds of Auld Lang Syne on the piano; and at Congress Hall, guests can indulge in a night of decadence at the annual Glitter Ball with dinner, dancing, and live music. At The Reeds at Shelter Haven, kick off the New Year with a saltwater soiree with a five-hour open bar, DJ entertainment and dancing, passed hors d’oeuvres, a three-course plated surf and turf dinner, a champagne toast at midnight followed by a post-midnight breakfast. And while Rio Station isn’t doing any kind of dinner, they are hosting a “Break Your Resolution Brunch” with $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys bright and early on New Year’s Day.
The Themed Party If it’s not a party without a theme, we’ve got you covered.
If it’s the Roaring 20s you’re looking for, you’ve got some options. Head to The Grand Hotel for a Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve celebration — flappers and dappers encouraged — featuring hearty breakfast buffets, a surf & turf dinner, dancing to the BLT Band, a five-hour open bar and a champagne toast at midnight; to Bourre for DJs playing all the hits plus 20s swing, a full menu and specials, complimentary champagne toast and a live ball drop on the patio at midnight; to A Dam Good Sports Bar in the Tropicana for a Roaring 20s Bash with DJ Pat Conlon, a champagne toast at midnight, party favor, and $5 “Bees Knees” sports specials; or to Rhythm & Spirits, where you can get your Gatsby on with a New Year’s Eve Gatsby Inspired Party with either a five-course dinner and premium open bar for $125, or just the premium open bar for $50. Hosted by Jenna Tall and DJ Skyline.
Spend NYE at Kelsey’s AC with a NYE Masquerade Party with The World Famous Soul Food Buffet, a premium open bar, live music from Tia Shanae and her band and then a Rock the Crowd battle between DJ T Bone and DJ Sterl. The party goes from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and limited tickets ($95) are available.
For a Burlesque themed NYE bash, head to Anthem at Tropicana for party sure to make you blush with complimentary party favors — boas, beads and noisemakers — and a complimentary midnight champagne toast.
Really wish you were celebrating the New Year someplace tropical? Head to The Rusty Nail for a chilled, Aloha-themed indoor beach party with the Smooth Edge Band.
It’s not really a theme, per se, unless you consider chocolate a theme of its very own (and we do!). Head to MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar for a relaxing alternative to the hustle and bustle of NYE parties with an afternoon of sparkling wine and chocolate, where couples can share a bottle of Poema sparkling rose and two desserts for $49.
Irish? Or just want an excuse to celebrate NYE twice? Head to McCullough’s Pub for a 7 p.m. Guinness toast to celebrate the Irish New Year followed by a midnight champagne toast, dinner, and live music; to RiRa Irish Pub at Tropicana for music from the Victoria Watts Band, a 7 pm. complimentary shot at the bar, and a champagne toast at midnight; at Josie Kelly’s Public House, get there for an Irish and American NYE party with a 7 p.m. complimentary Black Velvet toast (Guinness and Champagne) celebrating the Irish New Year while watching a live broadcast from Ireland, followed by tunes from Plaid Salmon in The Adare Ballroom at 9 p.m. and a midnight celebration; or to Lighthouse Tavern for their annual Irish New Year’s Eve party where they will celebrate midnight in Dublin at 7 p.m.
Finally, if you’re looking for something family friendly, look no further than First Night in Ocean City, which offers more than 70 opportunities to catch 35 different shows and activities including The Trammps, Disney’s Imagination Movers, the Harlem Wizards, The Duprees performing with the Ocean City Pops, a country line dancing experience and The Legacy Band, in addition to the rides at Wonderland Pier, ice skating, open swim at the Aquatic and Fitness Center and more!
The Plunge Party While not technically on New Year’s Eve, we know that for some people, the party doesn’t stop until they’ve taken a plunge into the Atlantic on New Year’s Day.
Head to Atlantic City for the 29th annual dip in the Atlantic, and help raise money for local and regional organizations and charities while you’re at it. With a bonfire, music and prizes—as well as a heated deck, restaurant and bar—the party starts (or continues) at 10:30 a.m. on Resorts Beach on New Year’s Day.
In Brigantine, join in the fun with the 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge, benefitting the Fisher House. Held on the beach outside Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, the bar opens at 10 a.m., the plunge takes place at noon, and the post-party includes music from Billy Walton Band.
In Margate, take the plunge with Robert’s Place’s 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Essex Ave. The bar opens at 8 a.m. and the plunge is at noon … that’s a lot of time to get toasty.
And in Ocean City, as a follow up to First Night Activities, spend your First Day in the Atlantic with the Ocean City Beach Polar Plunge. This plunge doesn’t start until 2 p.m. on the beach next to The Music Pier, so you have time for a nap first!