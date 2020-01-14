Wing Wars IV is just around the corner and we are burning up with anticipation!
Come 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25, there will be feathers and fowl flying around Golden Nugget's Grand Ballroom, as 21 of the best restaurants around duke it out for wing supremacy. Of course there will also be live music from Quasimodo's Bride, outrageous live contests, drink specials and much more. Tickets for the event are $30 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which includes a limited edition bottle of Hank Sauce's WWIV hot sauce and one hour early entry to the event. As always, tickets are going fast, so get yours today. To purchase tickets, click below.
We'll get into more of the details in next week's A.C. Weekly, but for those of you who can't wait any longer, here is the official list of wings for Wing Wars IV:
TacoCat – Sweet and Spicy Rum and Coke Wings with a Tijuana dipping sauce
Blind Rhino - Togarashi Brown Sugar Dry Rub Wings
Guy’s BBQ Joint – Guy Fieri’s Pit-Smoked Wings with wasabi blue cheese
The Claridge: Sweet Red Chili Wings with maple blue cheese
Joseph’s at Renault Winery: Crispy Confit Truffle Chicken Wings with roasted poblano aioli
Hooters: Daytona Beach Style Wings with buttermilk blue cheese
Chelsea Five Gastropub - Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with smoked blue cheese dressing
Okatshe – Crispy Chicken Wings
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall - Pineapple Thai Wing with Spicy Bleu OG
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House – The Eagle Wing with Chef Ken's famous blue cheese
Rose’s Garden Grill – Garlic Parmesan Wings of Mass Destruction with chipotle and ranch dressing
Kuro - Kuro Wings with sambal, brown sugar and sesame seeds with Kuro yogurt blue cheese
Villain & Saint – Maple Bourbon-Glazed Wings
Manco & Manco – Bone-in Garlic Parmesan Wing and Traditional Buffalo Boneless Wing with blue cheese
Hard Rock Cafe – Spicy Chili Soy-Glazed Wings
AC Burger Co. - Reap What You Sow Wing with ghost Pepper, avocado blue cheese
Bill’s Bar & Burger – Spicy BBQ Wing with ranch dressing
Essl’s Dugout – Smoked Nashville Hot Wings with bread and butter pickle slaw
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse- Spicy Maple Glazed Chicken Wings
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine – Spicy Lillie’s Chicken Wing
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie – Garlic Buffalo Wings with Maytag roasted garlic dipping sauce