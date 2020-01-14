wing wars

Wing Wars: Bills Burger, Spicy BBQ wings with ranch dressing. 

 Kristian Gonyea

Wing Wars IV is just around the corner and we are burning up with anticipation!

Come 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25, there will be feathers and fowl flying around Golden Nugget's Grand Ballroom, as 21 of the best restaurants around duke it out for wing supremacy. Of course there will also be live music from Quasimodo's Bride, outrageous live contests, drink specials and much more. Tickets for the event are $30 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which includes a limited edition bottle of Hank Sauce's WWIV hot sauce and one hour early entry to the event. As always, tickets are going fast, so get yours today. To purchase tickets, click below.

We'll get into more of the details in next week's A.C. Weekly, but for those of you who can't wait any longer, here is the official list of wings for Wing Wars IV:

TacoCat – Sweet and Spicy Rum and Coke Wings with a Tijuana dipping sauce

Blind Rhino - Togarashi Brown Sugar Dry Rub Wings

Guy’s BBQ Joint – Guy Fieri’s Pit-Smoked Wings with wasabi blue cheese

The Claridge: Sweet Red Chili Wings with maple blue cheese

Joseph’s at Renault Winery: Crispy Confit Truffle Chicken Wings with roasted poblano aioli

Hooters: Daytona Beach Style Wings with buttermilk blue cheese

Chelsea Five Gastropub - Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with smoked blue cheese dressing

Okatshe – Crispy Chicken Wings

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall - Pineapple Thai Wing with Spicy Bleu OG

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House – The Eagle Wing with Chef Ken's famous blue cheese

Rose’s Garden Grill – Garlic Parmesan Wings of Mass Destruction with chipotle and ranch dressing

Kuro - Kuro Wings with sambal, brown sugar and sesame seeds with Kuro yogurt blue cheese

Villain & Saint – Maple Bourbon-Glazed Wings

Manco & Manco – Bone-in Garlic Parmesan Wing and Traditional Buffalo Boneless Wing with blue cheese

Hard Rock Cafe – Spicy Chili Soy-Glazed Wings

AC Burger Co. - Reap What You Sow Wing with ghost Pepper, avocado blue cheese

Bill’s Bar & Burger – Spicy BBQ Wing with ranch dressing

Essl’s Dugout – Smoked Nashville Hot Wings with bread and butter pickle slaw

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse- Spicy Maple Glazed Chicken Wings

Lillie’s Asian Cuisine – Spicy Lillie’s Chicken Wing

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie – Garlic Buffalo Wings with Maytag roasted garlic dipping sauce

