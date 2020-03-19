With all the gloom and fear in the air surrounding the coronavirus, the
This parody was inspired by the experience we have all been having regarding the Caronavirus and behavior at the supermarket. A creative mind and idle time usually means something gets made! I thought of it a couple weeks ago and once the virus restrictions came into full effect decided that was an opportune time to do it. I wrote the lyrics in 10 minutes, set up a recording session with Bob Fowler at SSR Recording, and got it done in a couple hours with the help of JD Patane and Bob, who both did voice overs on it. We laughed a LOT and it was the most therapeutic experience for us all during this crisis, which right now is financial. I wanted to bring some levity in. I hope it helps other people laugh at ourselves a little bit. Even though this is quite serious, we don't have to hoard products and be rude to each other. The panic in the stores has been palpable. Like Taylor Swift says - Ya need to calm down!
Prayers and well wishes for us all to get through this and get back in the game sooner than later.
